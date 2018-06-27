Entertainment, Gossip, News

Only 25% scored above 200 in this year’s JAMB – Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede

Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has revealed that just 25% of the students who took the exams in 2018 passed.

Oloyede revealed this at a meeting at the Bola Babalakin Auditorium in Gbongan, Osun State, on Tuesday.

According to Punch, Oloyede said of the 1,603,181 who took the exam, only 414,696, making 25.09, scored above 200.

A total of 739,490 students scored above 180, he revealed, and added that the scores released by the board do not make for the cut-0ff mark.

The cut-off, he said, will be arrived at after a cumulative consideration of the scores of the students.

