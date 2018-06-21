Politics, Trending

Osinbajo says APC Has Prepared A Delicious Meal For Ekiti People – Nigerians react

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has urged of Ekiti State people to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Kayode Fayemi, in the July 14 governorship election in the state. According to the VP, who spoke in the Yoruba language, said the APC “has prepared a new and delicious meal” for them.

Osinbajo, said this, while speaking at the governorship rally of APC’s Fayemi, which took place at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Tuesday.

He said: “Fayemi is the chosen one who will transform Ekiti State. JKF is the one who will bring transformation to Ekiti State. Vote JKF once again.

“When July 14 comes, don’t look backward or sideways, look forward, because we are moving forward. APC is a progressive party. It is a party for successful people.

“On July 14 let’s come out en-mass and vote for APC. PDP has done enough. APC has prepared a new and delicious meal for Ekiti residents.

“Take a look at JKF, this is your candidate. He is the chosen one. Come July 14, vote for him, vote for APC.”
Reacting to Osinbajo’s statement via social media, a lot of Nigerians were of the opinion that Ekiti people must vote wisely in the coming election. Some even said, the meal APC is preparing for Ekiti is one of anguish and suffering.

See reactions below;


