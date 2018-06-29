Otedola Explosion: Dashcam footage from another car showing the tanker rolling back before it tumbled and exploded.

A dash-cam Footage from the scene of Thursday’s horrific accident on Otedola Bridge Accident Has Emerged…

In the video a Man could be heard talking to his friend inside his car, after they saw the tanker rolling back, and fuel gushing out from the petrol-tank.

The terrified man could be heard saying:

“My God, my God. Funmi, hold on, hold on. An accident will happen now.”

“The trailer has lost control. It has spilled petrol now. Thank God I have escaped. Ha, it has it has spilled petrol. I have escaped.”

That Was just moment before the Explosion..

Watch the video below:

Leave a Comment…

comments