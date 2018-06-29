Entertainment, Gossip, News

Otedola Explosion: Dashcam footage from another car showing the tanker rolling back before it tumbled and exploded.

A dash-cam Footage from the scene of Thursday’s horrific accident on Otedola Bridge Accident Has Emerged…

In the video a Man could be heard talking to his friend inside his car, after they saw the tanker rolling back, and fuel gushing out from the petrol-tank.

The terrified man could be heard saying:

“My God, my God. Funmi, hold on, hold on. An accident will happen now.”

Otedola Explosion

“The trailer has lost control. It has spilled petrol now. Thank God I have escaped. Ha, it has it has spilled petrol. I have escaped.”

That Was just moment before the Explosion..

Watch the video below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Pastor behind viral audio warning Nigerians against impending disasters unmasked (video)

“Stop using us for sacrifice and get rid of these tankers” – Yvonne Jegede to Governor Ambode

Drake shares Wizkid’s Soco Soco and Tekno’s Jogodo song cover art on his IG Story

US-based Nigerian man cries out for justice after SARS forced his friend to pay N920k

Liz Anjorin writes open letter to President Buhari over incessant killings

Another Fuel Tanker Explosion on Suleja-Minna Road

Daddy Freeze slams Pastor who predicted yesterday’s accident in a trending video

Ruth Kadiri rains curses on politicians and Yahoo boys who engage in human sacrifice

‘I was satisfying a client’ – Don Zella says on leaked ‘sex’ photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *