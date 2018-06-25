Entertainment

Painful Video Of Tobi Bakre and Dbanj With The Late Daniel, Before His Death

Death is something we cannot predict, it is so sad it chose to visit the home of award winning singer, Dbanj and wife Didi Kilgrow.

Alot of celebrities have taken to their social media page to share moments shared with the late son of Dbanj, Daniel Oyebanjo III , who met his untimely death yesterday Sunday 24th, 2018.

God. 🙏🏻.

A post shared by Tobi Bakre (@tobibakre) on

Below is a touching video recorded few weeks back of BBNaija star, Tobi Bakre  Dbanj having fun.

Watch videos here;

Harmonica of life 💥💥💥enjoyed playing on this massive HIT . #lemonade by @cheekychizzyhotboy owner of #BaBaintheGame BLOWN #Repost @cheekychizzyhotboy with @get_repost ・・・ Having @iambangalee Play His Legendary Harmonica On My Record Is A Dream Come True. #HotBoySpeaking #LemonadeOutNow #ForeverGrateful LinkInBio #LordOfTheGame

A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on


