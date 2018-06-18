Parents in debt after son breaks $132,000 sculpture

There is a common phrase in retail business “you break it, you buy it” and it all seems like a Kansas City couple is facing this expensive reality after their young son knocked over a $132,000 sculpture inside a community center.

Surveillance video captures the 5-year-old hugging a sculpture on display last month.

It then topples over on top of him and falls to the ground.

After rushing to help, the boy’s mother, Sarah Goodman, soon learned the sculpture’s price tag.

She said the incident happened during a wedding reception last month.

“We heard a bunch of commotion and I thought, ‘Whose yelling at my son?’” Goodman explained. “This glass mosaic torso is laying on the ground and someone is following me around demanding my personal information.”

Following the incident, Goodman and her husband received a letter from an insurance company saying they were negligent for not monitoring their children.

However, Goodman said the accident could have happened to any family.

Reilly defended the display at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center and said the sculpture was never meant to be touched.

“There’s a societal responsibility that you may not interact with it if it’s not designed for interaction,” he said.

Goodman said the family still has not figured out how to deal with paying for the damage and has reached out to their homeowner’s insurance provider for assistance.

“$132,000 is completely astronomical,” she said. “We’ll see what the insurance company says and if they’re going to take it to lawyers. We don’t know.”

