News Feed, Trending

PDP accuses Buhari of sharp practices that have pervaded the recovery of N1.03tn MTN fine

 

 

Former ruling party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to come out clear “allegations of corruption and sharp practices that have pervaded the recovery of the N1.03tn fine imposed on MTN Nigeria.”

According to the PDP, a government that prides itself as fighting corruption such as Buhari’s, should promptly clear the air on “this sordid allegation of bribery but the party maintained that Buhari has continued to act as if the alleged bribery in the villa over the payment of MTN fine does not matter.”

The PDP made this known in a statement signed by its National Publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on June 14th. see full statement below;

 


You may also like

Photos: Meghan Markle & The Queen At Their First Outing Together

Reno Omokri vows to do everything in his my power to democratically unseat Buhari

14-Year-old boy constructs a fully equipped prototype stadium in Aba

SARS Officers Harass Mayorkun

Check out what a tailor made for a lady when she asked for this lovely pink dress

Meet Marsha Elle, The Bold & Beautiful Amputee Model & Singer (Photos)

Checkout This Controversial Wedding Photo That Got People Talking

Russia 2018: Watch adorable video of Super Eagles players singing Christian worship songs in their hotel

Apology Season: FFK, Shehu Sani list all the people Buhari should apologise to

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *