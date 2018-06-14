PDP accuses Buhari of sharp practices that have pervaded the recovery of N1.03tn MTN fine

Former ruling party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to come out clear “allegations of corruption and sharp practices that have pervaded the recovery of the N1.03tn fine imposed on MTN Nigeria.”

According to the PDP, a government that prides itself as fighting corruption such as Buhari’s, should promptly clear the air on “this sordid allegation of bribery but the party maintained that Buhari has continued to act as if the alleged bribery in the villa over the payment of MTN fine does not matter.”

The PDP made this known in a statement signed by its National Publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on June 14th. see full statement below;