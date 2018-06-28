PDP Declares 7 Days of mourning over Killings

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared seven days of mourning for victims of incessant killings across the middle-belt and other regions of the country.

This comes in the wake of the brutal attack on several villages in Plateau state over the weekend which left about 100 persons dead.

Making the announcement Wednesday, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, said the party’s flags in all its offices and formations would be flown at half-mast during the period.

“The national working committee (NWC) of the PDP has declared a seven-day mourning for the victims of the gruesome killings of innocent Nigerians by marauders and bandits in Plateau state and other parts of the country,” Ologbondiyan said via a statement.

“We urge the people of Plateau state to exercise their rights as global citizens, work with other public-spirited Nigerians and groups and take President Muhammadu Buhari and his government to the International Criminal Court for acting helpless in the face of continuous mass killings.”

Following the attack by armed Fulani herdsmen, the state government had imposed curfew on three affected local government areas of Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Jos South as the crisis threatened to escalate to other parts of the state.

The attack has brought about renewed criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari, who many claim has yet to act strongly to stop the menace unleashed by bloodthirsty herdsmen.