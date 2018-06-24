Peter Okoye reveals why he bought a Range Rover for his wife

Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare has revealed why he bought a brand new Range Rover for his wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye.

A video by Wotzup ONTV captured the behind the scenes, as well as the moment Lola Omotayo-Okoye saw her Range Rover gift from her husband, singer Peter Okoye a.k.a Mr P.

Peter Okoye said he gave her the car gift because she also owns all his properties, he also added that they’ve known each other for 15 years. He said;

“Anything I own, she owns. She was there for me when I had nothing,”

Also speaking to Wotzup ONTV, Lola Omotayo who struggled to catch her breathe revealed how excited she felt receiving the Range Rover gift from her husband, Mr P. She said;

“Well, I’m really… I’m super excited. I can’t really even… I’m really shy, so don’t take my shyness for not being surprised. I’m surprised and really, really excited. I can’t believe it,”

When asked by the reporter about what could have motivated her husband to carry out this wonderful gesture, Lola said;

“All my hard work na, all these years. I deserve it (laughs happily).”

She later went on to appreciate her husband with some lovely words and a special kiss in the full glare of family and friends who were excitedly cheering them on. She said;

“Peter, I love you every, very much. I’m so, so grateful for this… I’m shocked. Thank you so much, I really appreciate this,”