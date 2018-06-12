Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

Philandering Husband And Landlady Get Stuck While Having S*x.(Video)

A couple got stuck while having sex in a hotel room on Friday, 8 June, 2018. The two locked themselves up in a room in Baraka Hotel and soon after they were heard shouting while begging for help. The shocking incident happened in Kitale area of Kenya.

According to reports, the man’s wife was in Kitale for business but hails from Lodwar.

The wife informed the police that she discovered her landlady went missing every time her husband went to Kitale for business appointments.

This uncanny coincidence became her caution light and she suspected there was a thing between the two. She confronted her husband and disclosed all the doubts she had.

The wife then opted to seek witch doctor services and the witch used a trap which later transpired in a turn of events.

The business man went to the hotel room not knowing his wife had a plot laid out for him. The management of the hotel contacted the police who hurriedly came to carry the ‘couple’ to the police station and the man’s wife then arrived moments later.

Video Below ;


Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage share passionate kiss in a club in Ghana (Video)

Police arrests boyfriend of married woman who jumped into Lagos Lagoon

Churchill squatted in my house after our wedding – Tonto Dikeh

Ogenyi Onazi dropped as Super Eagles’ Assistant Captain after clash with Mikel

The Truth behind the death of Lorraine Onye, who was allegedly killed by her Naval officer boyfriend in Borikiri, Port Harcourt

More photos of Super Eagles squad in their bespoke white and green attires to Russia

Actor RMD shares adorable photo with his grand kids

”Nigerian youths are intellectually aggressive, economically ambitious people” – President Buhari

President Donald Trump trolls Haters as he finally meets with North Korea Leader, Kim Jong-Un

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *