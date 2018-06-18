Entertainment, Gossip

Photo of singer, Tekno and his one month old daughter as he celebrates Father’s Day

Yesterday, the 17th of June was world’s father day and as many people celebrated their fathers and fathers celebrated themselves, Nigerian singer, Tekno didn’t fail in sharing the same spirit too.

The singer took to his IG to share a photo of himself with his newborn kid and gave the caption a simple, Happy fathers Day💚

In 2017 Tekno and Nigerian-born British singer, Lola Rae sparked dating rumours which they later confirmed in July.

Fast forward almost a year after, the couple welcomed their first child together. Tekno posted a photo on Instagram of himself holding the hands of a baby and he captioned with a lot of heart emojis and the name ‘Skye’.

