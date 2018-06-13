Local News

Photo Of Young Man Who Chopped Off His Best Friend’s Head During A Fight In Lagos

 

Ifeanyi Nnamoko

Ifeanyi Nnamoko, a 42-year-old man, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos for killing his best friend, one Ifeanyi Anyanwu during a fight, New Telegraph reports.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo convicted Nnamoko, a scavenger, on one count of murder contrary to Section 319 (1), cap 17 Vol. 2 Laws of Lagos State, 2003.

While delivering her judgement, Justice Taiwo said, “The prosecution has proved the case of death of a human being beyond reasonable doubt. I hereby find the defendant guilty of the murder of one Ifeanyi Anyanwu..

