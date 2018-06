Last night the Ire singer hosted his ‘About 30′ concert at Indigo at The O2 in London, and it turned out to be a sold-out event, with featured appearances by other acts including Tolani, Falana, Juls, Harry Marshal and Bimbi Phillips.

The highlight of the event was when Simi showed up on stage and performed No Forgetwith Adekunle Gold. The duo cuddle, put on the PDA, as they sang their hearts out while their fans cheered.

Check out the photos from the event as shared by Bellanaija.