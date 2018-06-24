Entertainment

Photos From Introduction Between Nigerian Footballer, Lawal Raheem And His Ugandan Fiancee

Raheem Lawal, a Super Eagles midfielder, has gone for his introduction to the family of his fiancee who happens to be from Uganda.

Photos from the event have emerged online as fans express admiration for the couple.

The footballer who got engaged to his woman recently, looked all brightened up as they both share cute smiles while posing for the camera.

For the record, Raheem Adewole Lawal, a Nigerian international footballer, plays professionally for the Turkish club, Osmanlıspor, as a midfielder.

See more photos below:


You may also like

“Why I reported my neighbor to Police”- Cossy Orjiakor reveals

Muyiwa Ademola pens loving message to wife as they celebrate 12th wedding anniversary

“F**k who talks s**ts about you and make your cash” – BBNaija Gifty

Catholic Priest suspended for rapping during church service, says he uses rap music to bring youths to the church

Two lovers kiss passionately at Maryland Mall in Lagos

Gifty twerks in new video, says her number 1 secret is “f**k who talks s**ts about you and make your cash”

Busola Dakolo missing her husband, Timi Dakolo, shares bedroom photo

Model shares one year recovery photo, after face was melted in acid attack

Bobrisky fires back at Uche Maduagwu for saying he is still looking for his lost gender

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *