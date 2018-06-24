Photos From Introduction Between Nigerian Footballer, Lawal Raheem And His Ugandan Fiancee

Raheem Lawal, a Super Eagles midfielder, has gone for his introduction to the family of his fiancee who happens to be from Uganda.

Photos from the event have emerged online as fans express admiration for the couple.

The footballer who got engaged to his woman recently, looked all brightened up as they both share cute smiles while posing for the camera.

For the record, Raheem Adewole Lawal, a Nigerian international footballer, plays professionally for the Turkish club, Osmanlıspor, as a midfielder.

See more photos below:

