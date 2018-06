It’s not every day we see the Queen grinning from ear to ear but for her first official royal outing with her granddaughter-in-law, that was exactly what she was doing.

The duo stepped out together for a day of royal engagements in Cheshire and it wasn’t hard to see how fond they are of each other.

And they looked lovely for their day out; the Queen in a lime green dress coat and hat; Meghan in an ivory Givenchy midi dress that featured a cape.