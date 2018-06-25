Entertainment, Gossip

Photos Of D’banj’s late Son, Daniel D’ Third

Nigerians are still in shock following the sudden death of D’banj’s cute son, Daniel Oyebanjo, who drowned in a swimming pool yesterday.

A lot of Nigerians have taken to social media to mourn the loss of such a young soul.

Confirming the news earlier the bereaved singer simply shared a blank photo with the caption;

Trying Times ��. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful �.

His fans have since stormed his Instagram page to console him and pay their tribute to his late son. May his soul rest in peace, Amen!

Here are some throwback pictures of D’banj’s son, Daniel D’ Third:

