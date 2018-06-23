Entertainment, Viral

Photos Of Mercy Johnson Following Death Of Mum

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, and wife of Prince Odianosen Okojie lost her mom, Mrs Elizabeth Johnson to a brief illness.

According to reports, the mom after some days in coma at the hospital due to an undisclosed ailment.

Mercy Johnson made this known on her Instagram account where she pleaded for privacy as well as prayers from her fans.Mercy Johnson’s hasn’t posted any photo since then.

Mercy Johnson’s husband,Prince Okojie took to Instagram to appreciate everyone for their support and prayers during this trying time.
He also shared photos with his wife from the burial of her mum.
See photos below;

