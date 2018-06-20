Phyno Shows Off His White Rolls Royce As He Shares New Dope Photos

Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, better known by his stage name Phyno posed with his Rolls Royce as he holidays in the United States of America.

The Enugu State native, music producer and rapper just shared some really lovely photos of his N200 million Rolls Royce he bought in March, 2018.

Phyno who has a very humble background is living his dreams as he basks in opulence and fame. He is one of the few Nigerian artistes raking money from the entertainment industry with banging hit tracks.

The 31-year old started his musical career as a producer in 2003. He is renowned for rapping in the Igbo language.