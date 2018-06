Twitter user @NOBATHEMBU_P is being celebrated on social media for a motivational post she shared on her twitter handle some hours ago. She shared photos of herself on her wheelchair and wrote;

”The doctors said I would never be able to walk again. But they didn’t say that I wouldn’t be able to live life to the fullest or to be successful in what I do. I will continue focus on what I can still do and forget about what I can’t. Walking is not that important anyway