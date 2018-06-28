Plane on test flight crashes into construction site, kills five

Today, a mini-sized plane on test flight crashed into a construction site in a densely populated part of India’s financial capital Mumbai killing five people including one on the ground.

There were four people on the 12-seater aircraft, disaster management officials said, with witnesses reporting hearing a loud blast as it smashed into a half-built structure. “There was a huge explosion and the adjacent tree caught fire and the fire spilled on the streets,” a man was quoted as saying on the NDTV news channel.

“Initially we assumed an electric box in the under-construction building must have caught fire but when we checked out the spot, we found the charred body of a man who apparently was on bike when the plane crashed,” he added.

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the plane was a turbo-prop King Air C-90 and had been on a test flight from the nearby Juhu airstrip. “There were two pilots and two aircraft maintenance engineers on board. All on board (the) aircraft along with one person on ground are dead,” the DGCA statement read.

A medical officer at Rajawadi hospital, where the victims were taken, said the dead included three men and two women. “There bodies were completely charred due to the fire,” she told AFP, adding that two injured had also been admitted and were in a stable condition. It was not raining at the time of the accident and weather did not appear to have been a factor in the crash.