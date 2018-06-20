Plans are almost concluded for Biafra referendum – IPOB

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said plans are in full gear, to conduct the first in its three-stage referendum process, for a peaceful secession of the nation of Biafra from Nigeria.

This was revealed in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful. IPOB said its call for referendum is not a call for war – and the plan is to exit Nigeria, a country of mass poverty, irreconcilable and divergent value systems, marginalisation, deprivation, incessant state sponsored murder, terrorism and unimaginable Fulani nepotism.

“Through this age-old democratic process, IPOB shall return power to the long suffering down-trodden masses, to enable them determine their destiny, which was cruelly taken away by successive Nigerian governments. This massive consultation exercise, will guide all future IPOB activities and, hopefully, address the issue of lack of wider participation by the people, which some Nigerian government agents within have often cited as their reason for working against the emergence of Biafra.

“Those who set out to mislead the populace by equating IPOB’s call for referendum as a call for war, in order to mask their betrayal of the people, will no doubt find another reason or excuse to object to this upcoming plebiscite.

“Our fight is against a deliberate government policy of mass poverty, irreconcilable and divergent value systems, marginalisation, deprivation, incessant state sponsored murder, terrorism and unimaginable Fulani nepotism. IPOB’s call for referendum has nothing to do with war.

“It is worth reminding Ohanaeze Ndigbo and their likes that on February 11, 1961, Nigeria conducted a referendum for the people of Southern Cameroon, to determine whether they wish to be part of Nigeria or merge with the Francophone northern Cameroon.

“This referendum resulted in the peaceful secession of the then National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC) controlled Anglophone Cameroon from Nigeria. In other words, they voted to leave Nigeria for good. That was democracy in action not war.

“No war was fought and no ethnic group was threatened with annihilation. If those parading themselves as leaders, with their much touted academic accomplishments, are not aware of this relatively modern history, then the pervading ignorance in Nigeria, occasioned by the spectacular collapse of the education system, is more generational than earlier thought.”