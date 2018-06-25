Plateau Massacre: We will not rest until murderers are served justice – Buhari

While President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) convention on Saturday and Sunday, over 100 persons were massacred by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Barkin Ladi LG of Plateau state. President Buhari in his response to the heart wrenching attack, expressed his deep condolence, stating that the killings was painful and regrettable.

The president made this known via his Twitter handle on Sunday night, adding that all murderers and criminal elements and their sponsors will be brought to justice.

See what he wrote;

The grievous loss of lives & property arising from the killings in Plateau today is painful and regrettable. My deepest condolences to the affected communities. We will not rest until all murderers and criminal elements and their sponsors are incapacitated and brought to justice. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) June 24, 2018

The presidency begged that Nigerians ber calm, while also assuring them that no efforts will be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The President appeals for calm, and assures that no efforts will be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice, and prevent a recurrence / reprisal attacks. The President and the entire Federal Government stand with the Government and people of Plateau at this sad time. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) June 24, 2018

Senate president Bukola Saraki on his part said security agencies must immediately get to work to ensure that the culprits responsible for this weekend’s killings in Plateau State must be brought to book.