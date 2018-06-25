Metro News, Trending

Plateau Massacre: We will not rest until murderers are served justice – Buhari

 

While President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) convention on Saturday and Sunday, over 100 persons were  massacred by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Barkin Ladi LG of Plateau state. President Buhari in his response to the heart wrenching attack, expressed his deep condolence, stating that  the killings was painful and regrettable.

The president made this known via his Twitter handle on Sunday night, adding that all murderers and criminal elements and their sponsors will be brought to justice.

See what he wrote;

The presidency begged that Nigerians ber calm, while also assuring them that no efforts will be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Senate president Bukola Saraki on his part said security agencies must immediately get to work to ensure that the culprits responsible for this weekend’s killings in Plateau State must be brought to book.


