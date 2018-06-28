Entertainment, Gossip

Plateau crisis: Tonto Dikeh offers to give corp members money to transport themselves back home to avoid danger

Nollywood actress, philanthropist, and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the multiple killings,danger and lack of peace going on in Plateau state.

In consideration of the innocent corp members who were posted to the state for their National Youth Service Corp programme, King Tonto as she is popularly called has offered to release funds for them to transport themselves back home to avoid danger.

Sharing the photo above, she wrote ;

Hello my lovely people. This past week has been filled with sad and shocking news from the very heart of our nation Jos. I would like to send my condolences to the people affected directly and indirectly. I would also like to help out in any little way I can.

I fear for some of the NYSC participants in these areas. If you are serving in the crisis areas or know anyone affected and possibly stranded please let me know.

I will give out 150K BETWEEN 10 PEOPLE for them to use and transport themselves out of these areas to avoid any potential danger. DROP A COMMENT And then DM me evidence of your location and evidence of service and I will respond accordingly.

Please this is solely for the corpers in the affected areas. No fraudulent request please! Have a heart in these sad times. After this I will be addressing methods we can use in helping the affected victims and their families. Sticking together is our only way out.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Berger to Ajah: False rape accusation! In case you missed it, read full story here!!!

Zimbabwean Pastor arrested for selling tickets to heaven for N180,000 Each

Update: Lagos tanker explosion: 9 dead, 53 vehicles burnt – LASEMA

“I am the hottest African alive in America” – Speed Darlington declares (Video)

“I am probably the only genuine prophet left in Nigeria” – Daddy Freeze

Breaking: Petrol Tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, several cars burnt, lives lost

Actress Dayo Musa calls out Fathia Balogun on social media (Screenshot)

Man livestreams video of himself beating his wife for fun

Yomi Fash Lanso writes open letter to President Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *