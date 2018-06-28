Metro News, Trending

Plateau Killings: Military nabs 3 alleged perpetrators

The Nigerian army has arrested 5 suspects in connection with recent killings in  5 communities of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau state that claimed over 200 lives. This was made known by the spokesperson of Special Military Task Force, code-named Operation Safe Haven, Umar Adams.

According to Umar Adams,  while speaking at conference in Jos on Wednesday, 11 suspects were arrested but 3 of them were  in connection with the attacks,  while 14 others were nabbed for allegedly blocking federal highways to protest the killings by herdsmen in the state.

“These suspects we are parading here were arrested in connection with the last Saturday’s attacks in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State. The suspects are in two categories: three of the suspects, Yahuza, Friday and Ahmed, were in connection with the attacks in Barkin Ladi. The other 14 suspects were arrested from the scene of protest and blockage of federal highways to protest the attacks in Barkin Ladi.

“It was in the course of repelling the attackers by our men that these three suspects were arrested. When they saw our men coming after them, they threw away their guns and ran into the bush. But our men went after them and threatened to shoot them if they did not surrender, that was how the three of them were arrested.

“There was a civil disturbance that followed on June 24, 2018, around Maraba Jamaa, Angludi and Bukuru.  Our men also stormed there to clear the roadblocks mounted by the protesters and these suspects participating in the civil disturbances were also arrested.”

 

 


