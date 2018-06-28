Plateau Killings: Military nabs 3 alleged perpetrators

The Nigerian army has arrested 5 suspects in connection with recent killings in 5 communities of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau state that claimed over 200 lives. This was made known by the spokesperson of Special Military Task Force, code-named Operation Safe Haven, Umar Adams.

According to Umar Adams, while speaking at conference in Jos on Wednesday, 11 suspects were arrested but 3 of them were in connection with the attacks, while 14 others were nabbed for allegedly blocking federal highways to protest the killings by herdsmen in the state.