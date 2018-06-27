Plateau killings: Nigerian man says more humans should be murdered to equate the amount of cows killed

A Nigerian man from the Northern part of Nigeria has made a very insensitive comment concerning the killings happening in the North.

As Nigerians mourn the death of scores of innocent people in Northern Nigeria, this insensitive man equated the lives of humans with that of cows.

Identified as Abdurrahman Lawal, he said enough humans haven’t been killed by Fulani herdsmen yet.

He further suggested that more be killed to equate the number of cows lost by Fulani herdsmen.



Recall that the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) had said the raid by suspected herdsmen on three local governments in Plateau State were a retaliation of the loss of cows in recent times.

More than 100 people were killed on Saturday night when suspected herdsmen attacked many villages in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South local government areas of the state.

Commenting on the tragedy via a statement on Monday, Danladi Ciroma, Chairman, North-Central zone of the cattle breeders’ association, said herdsmen in the state had lost “about 300 cows in the last few weeks”.

“These attacks are retaliatory. As much as I don’t support the killing of human being, the truth must be told that those who carried out the attacks must be on revenge mission,” Ciroma said.

“There have been recent reports of cow rustling and destruction of farms between Berom farmers and Fulani herdsmen. The people carrying out these criminal activities are well-known to the communities but the communities are hiding them.

“Fulani herdsmen have lost about 300 cows in the last few weeks — 94 cows were rustled by armed Berom youth in Fan village, another 36 cows were killed by Berom youth.

“In addition to that, 174 cattle were rustled and the criminals disappeared with them to Mangu [Local Government].

“Since these cows were not found, no one should expect peace in the areas. Even soldiers that went after the criminals to recover the rustled cows were shot by the armed rustlers and eventually escaped with all the cows.

“The government of Governor Lalong has done a lot to restore peace, but the criminal elements hiding among their people are the ones frustrating these peace efforts.”

He urged security agencies to be fair to all parties, saying they should neglect any report presented by the Fulani “because such report can lead to attacks and deaths if not properly handled”.

“Criminals thrive a lot in Berom communities, but when the Fulani, who are always victims of their crime, react with attacks, they blame the government,” he added.

