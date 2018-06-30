Trending

Plateau Killings: PDP refutes APC’s claims that it sponsored attacks

 

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has rejected allegations by the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) that it sponsored the killings in Plateau State. According to a statement released on Saturday, which was signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s national publicity secretary, the claims by APC  is diversionary, callous, wicked and obtrusive.

PDP said it was unfortunate and highly condemnable for members of the BMO,to politicise the gruesome killings of compatriots in Plateau and other states. It said it would have been better for them to confront President Muhammadu Buhari and charge him to live up to his responsibilities

The former ruling party also noted that Buhari and his Media organisation to stop hallucinating abut rather wake up and stop the bloodletting and callous murder of innocent Nigerians in various parts of our country.

