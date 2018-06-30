Plateau Killings: Premium Times sacks reporter who credited attacks to Miyetti Allah, Apologies

Premium Times says it has sacked Mr. Andrew Ajijah, its Jos-based reporter, who wrote the false story crediting the recent killings in Plareau state to Miyetti Allah.

Recall that Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) , Mr. Danladi Ciroma had been quoted on many Nigerian dailies as accepting responsibility for the attacks on residents in 5 communities in Plateau state which claimed over 100 lives.

According to Premium Times, it has resolved to apologise to Mr. Danladi Ciroma,while letting the reporter go.