Metro News, Trending

Plateau Killings: We did not commit the attacks rather we lost our members – Miyetti Allah

 

Mohammadu Nura, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN)chairman in Plateau state, has said the group did not commit the recent attack on unarmed citizens. Nura said that herdsmen have been on “the receiving end” of the crisis in the state, and have been “chased away from many villages”.

In the attack which  started on Saturday and ended Sunday, it has been reported that over 100 persons died and have been buried.

In Nura’s words

As at now, we have been able to bury 19 persons of our own in different places. We have declared 73 persons missing. We have not seen them nor their corpses. So people are taking our corpses, going around the world and telling people that it is their corpses that the Fulani killed,” he told TheCable.

“These corpses they are saying, they are propagating (doing propaganda) against us. They are our corpses. We are calling on the government to go and exhume the corpses, let us see their faces. The corpses are our corpses, I believe that.

“I (can) tell you with authority that we have not taken part in the killings. No herdsman killed anybody. If they say they are Fulanis, let them produce those Fulanis, we want to see them.”

He said the herdsmen have been on “the receiving end” of the crisis in the state, and have been “chased away from many villages”.

“In most of the villages, Fulanis were chased out. It was when fragile peace was returning that people started coming back,”


You may also like

Plateau Killings: Premium Times sacks reporter who credited attacks to Miyetti Allah, Apologies

French President to visit Fela Shrine

Lagos Tanker Explosion: Burn Survivors Narrate Experience

Lady Exposes Pastor For Refusing To Pay After Sleeping With Her (Photos)

Plateau Killings: PDP refutes APC’s claims that it sponsored attacks

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th June

“After Being Side Hoe For 6 years, 33 Abortions, He Finally Proposed” – Lady, Says

Video from a Dashboard camera showing moments before the Lagos Tanker explosion emerges online

Edo State House of Assembly Aspirant convicted for trafficking girls to work as prostitutes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *