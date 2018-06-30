Plateau Killings: We did not commit the attacks rather we lost our members – Miyetti Allah

Mohammadu Nura, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN)chairman in Plateau state, has said the group did not commit the recent attack on unarmed citizens. Nura said that herdsmen have been on “the receiving end” of the crisis in the state, and have been “chased away from many villages”.

In the attack which started on Saturday and ended Sunday, it has been reported that over 100 persons died and have been buried.

As at now, we have been able to bury 19 persons of our own in different places. We have declared 73 persons missing. We have not seen them nor their corpses. So people are taking our corpses, going around the world and telling people that it is their corpses that the Fulani killed,” he told TheCable.

“These corpses they are saying, they are propagating (doing propaganda) against us. They are our corpses. We are calling on the government to go and exhume the corpses, let us see their faces. The corpses are our corpses, I believe that.

“I (can) tell you with authority that we have not taken part in the killings. No herdsman killed anybody. If they say they are Fulanis, let them produce those Fulanis, we want to see them.”

“In most of the villages, Fulanis were chased out. It was when fragile peace was returning that people started coming back,”