Plateau Massacre: Buhari meets Saraki and Dogara

President Muhammadu Buhari met with Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Wednesday morning over Plateau massacre. According to the presidency, the presidential villa and the National Assembly are working together to end the killings.
It mad this known via its official Twitter handle on Wednesday morning, saying the aim of the meeting is to restore peace and ensure justice.
President @MBuhari met with Senate President @bukolasaraki and Speaker House of Reps @YakubDogara this morning at the State House, on the Security situation in Plateau State.@AsoRock & @nassnigeria working together to end the killings,restore peace and ensure justice#SecuringNC
