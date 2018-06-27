Politics, Trending

Plateau Massacre: Buhari meets Saraki and Dogara

 

President Muhammadu Buhari (M) receives President of the Senate, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki and The Speaker of the Federal House Representatives Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara at the State house in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 7 2018.

President Muhammadu Buhari met with Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Wednesday morning over Plateau massacre. According to the presidency, the presidential villa and the National Assembly are working together to end the killings.

It mad this known via its official Twitter handle on Wednesday morning, saying the aim of the meeting is to restore peace and ensure justice.

See tweet below


