Plateau Massacre: Miyetti Allah reveals why nearly 200 persons were slaughtered – Nigerians rage

Miyetti Allah has revealed the reason why its members unleashed mayhem in some villages of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau state killing nearly 200 innocent and defenceless Nigerians. According to police, the Saturday night attack in several villages lasted between 1p.m. and 8p.m.

Chairman of the north central chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Danladi Ciroma, in a statement condemned the attacks but noted that the attacks were “retaliatory”. Ciroma, said in his Monday statement that no one should expect peace in the areas where about 300 cows were stolen.

See statement below

“These attacks are retaliatory. As much as I don’t support the killing of human being, the truth must be told that those who carried out the attacks must be on revenge mission. “There have been recent reports of cow rustling and destruction of farms between Berom farmers and Fulani herdsmen. The people carrying out these criminal activities are well known to the communities but the communities are hiding them. “Fulani herdsmen have lost about 300 cows in the last few weeks – 94 cows were rustled by armed Berom youths in Fan village, another 36 cows were killed by Berom youths. In addition to that, 174 cattle were rustled.” “Since these cows were not found, no one should expect peace in the areas. Even soldiers that went after the criminals to recover the rustled cows were shot by the armed rustlers and eventually escaped with all the cows. “The government of Governor Lalong has done a lot to restore peace, but the criminal elements hiding among their people are the ones frustrating these peace efforts.”

See some reactions from Nigerians on Twitter

Miyetti Allah says the reason its members slaughtered 200 innocent and defenceless Christians in Jos yesterday is because they “stole and killed 300 of our cows”. I am at a loss for words! For the last 3 years I have spoken out against these creatures and their barbarity…1/2 pic.twitter.com/BuyLFqDHrx — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 25, 2018

Miyetti Allah has come out to say they killed over 200 people in Plateau State because 300 cows were killed. And some people will still claim we have a government in Nigeria and that Buhari deserves 2nd term. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) June 25, 2018

FLASH: Danladi Ciroma, the Chairman, North Central zone of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has taken responsibility for Plateau killings, he said it was a reprisal attack for 300 cows lost in the last few weeks. They take lives for cows ! — Oluyemi Fasipe 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) June 25, 2018

Over 100 people killed because 300 cows were allegedly rustled. If we don’t take care of this so-called Miyetti Allah, we will continue to bury citizens and act like nothing is happening. — Ediong (@Ediong) June 25, 2018

Miyetti Allah we the remaining Nigerians will provide 300 cows please get ready to provide 205 human beings alive if not we will request you get your own country. We cannot live in the same country with vampires — Nina Solomon (@elixir_nina) June 25, 2018