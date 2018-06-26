Metro News, Trending

Plateau Massacre: Nigerians ‘roast’ VP Osinbajo for tweeting about Nig vs Arg Match

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo took to social media on Tuesday to wish the Super Eagles luck in their match against Argentina. The VP said ‘victory will be ours’ in the Tuesday match and added that ” no matter the outcome, we are proud of these young men and what they represent to us as a nation.”

He wrote;

However, the Vice President’s tweet did not meet a lot Nigerians on Twitter well, as many of them were of the opinion that it was a wrong time for the VP to be talking about football considering how many Nigerians have died in the last 72 hours in Nigeria.

See how many Nigerians reacted


