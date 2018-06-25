Politics, Trending

Plateau Massacre: Politicians are taking advantage of the situation – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said politicians are taking advantage of the herdsmen-farmers‘ crisis across the country to score political points.

The  president revealed this via Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday. Mr Shehu wrote;

“We know that a number of geographical and economic factors are contributing to the longstanding herdsmen/farmers clashes.

“But we also know that politicians are taking advantage of the situation. This is incredibly unfortunate.

“Nigerians affected by the herdsmen/ farmer clashes must always allow the due process of the law to take its course rather than taking matters into their own hands.’’

The attack on Gashish district of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state, which lasted for more that six hours, claimed over 100 lives


