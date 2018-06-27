Plateau Massacre: Say nothing if ‘condolence’ is all you have – Nigerians throw mud at APC

The All Progressives Congress,APC, on Wednesday said it commiserates with the government and people of Plateau State over Saturday’s killings in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom LGAs of the state. The ruling party in its statement via their official Twitter handle, said ‘nothing can justify such descent to barbarism, bestiality and cruelty to a fellow man as witnessed with the gruesome killings.’

APC, therefore enjoined its leaders to demonstrate true leadership by appealing to those affected not to take the laws into their hands. It further stated called on security agencies “to spare no efforts in ensuring the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators and in stemming the occurrence of such violence in all parts of the country.”

Reacting to their statement, some Nigerian Twitter users expressed their disappointed in the way the APC led government has treated human lives under its administration. While some called the party and its leaders failures, other noted that condolences mean nothing without action.

See some responses below;

You people just finished booting? — Your Landlord (@OgaLandlord_) June 27, 2018

In case you don’t know, it will be on record that herdsmen went about killing people madly under APC GOVERNMENT. You saw APC very bold up there. That’s history for you. — Plainol (@Plainol1) June 27, 2018

After dancing “ONE-CORNER-DANCE” at your chaotic national convention, you now woke up to remember that several lives have been lost. What an insensitive party,running an insensitive govt. — Jacobson Bright (@JacobsonBright1) June 27, 2018