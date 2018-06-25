Metro News, Trending

Plateau Massacre: we cannot be in continuous mode of bloodletting, Government needs to be alive – Atiku, Fayose

 

As the mass killing in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State on Saturday continues to spark public outrage, government have been tasked by all and sundry to take responsibility of securing lives and properties more seriously. Former Vice president Abubakar Atiku and Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose have also joined in lamenting the killing of over 100 people on Saturday night by suspected herdsmen in Plateau State.

According to Atiku, who is contesting for the position of president in the 2019 elections “we cannot be in continuous mode of bloodletting & mourning. Government needs to be alive to its primary responsibility of protection of lives and property.” He also sent his condolence to the people affected.

Whereas Ayodele Fayose asked the Federal Government “that claimed that anti grazing law made by some States caused the killings by herdsmen tell Nigerians what happened?”

See what they wrote via their respective Twitter handles

 

 


