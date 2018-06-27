Metro News, Trending

Plateau Massacre: Youth Corper in Jos cries out says ‘WE ARE AFRAID, PRESIDENT BUHARI DO SOMETHING’

 

Image result for youth corper

A youth Corper currently serving in Jos as cried out following shootings in Jos, hours after President Muhammadu Buhari left the state.  The Corper took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to lament that gunmen were actively shooting and have gotten to Bukuru. She stated that  helicopters paraded the sky all the while President Buhari was in the state only for the shooting to resume as soon as he left.

The Twitter user with the handle @elle_baybe said they only came to serve their fatherland and are afraid for their life.

See what she wrote


