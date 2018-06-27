Plateau Massacre: Youth Corper in Jos cries out says ‘WE ARE AFRAID, PRESIDENT BUHARI DO SOMETHING’

A youth Corper currently serving in Jos as cried out following shootings in Jos, hours after President Muhammadu Buhari left the state. The Corper took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to lament that gunmen were actively shooting and have gotten to Bukuru. She stated that helicopters paraded the sky all the while President Buhari was in the state only for the shooting to resume as soon as he left.

The Twitter user with the handle @elle_baybe said they only came to serve their fatherland and are afraid for their life.

See what she wrote

President Buhari, you came to Jos, because of you, helicopters were parading round the sky ALL DAY! You’ve left & they’re shooting AGAIN THIS NIGHT!! WHAT DID YOU COME TO DO?! WHAT DID YOU COME TO DO ?! We came to serve!! YOUTH SERVICE!! WHAT DID WE DO WRONG?? @MBuhari — effulgent ✨ (@Elle_Baybe) June 26, 2018

they’re actively shooting and have gotten to Bukuru !! BUKURU is in Jos!! What measures did your visit put in place ?! They clearly don’t care ?! WE ARE AFRAID!!!! PRESIDENT BUHARI !! DO SOMETHING!! — effulgent ✨ (@Elle_Baybe) June 26, 2018