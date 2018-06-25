Entertainment

‘Please say a prayer for me, I’ve been sick and I’d be checking myself into a hospital later today’ – Ifu Ennada

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada has announced that she is sick and needs prayers from fans as she has been self medicating and not getting better.
According to her; ‘I’ve been sick. I took the weekend off and put myself on self medication (which is entirely wrong), but I don’t feel better, so I’d be checking myself into a hospital later today. Please say a prayer for me, I hate being sick, it makes me feel weak and useless’.

She also wrote;

“Hey beautIFU, sorry I’ve been MIA. I’ve been sick… I took the weekend off and put myself on self medication (which is entirely wrong), but I don’t feel better, so I’d be checking myself into a hospital later today. Please say a prayer for me, I hate being sick, it makes me feel weak and useless.
As soon as I’m back, we’d be shooting our hair ad and some of you will be part of it.
I have a whole lot planned for all of us. May God give us life and strength to achieve them in Jesus name”

See her post below;

Hey beautIFU, sorry I've been MIA. I've been sick… I took the weekend off and put myself on self medication (which is entirely wrong), but I don't feel better, so I'd be checking myself into a hospital later today. Please say a prayer for me, I hate being sick, it makes me feel weak and useless. — — Operations for my HairCare Line @beautifuennada is still on. Contact +2348169686185 to place ypur order for our Leave in Conditioner and Super Hair Growth Oil, both are 100% organic and each sell for 3k. We have interesting deals for Distributors. — — As soon as I'm back, we'd be shooting our hair ad and some of you will be part of it. — — I have a whole lot planned for all of us. May God give us life and strength to achieve them in Jesus name. #IfuEnnada #beautIFUEnnada #bbn #bbnaija #Afro #Naturalista #Healthyhair #LoveYouAll

A post shared by Big Brother Naija 2018 (@ifuennada) on


You may also like

Mercy Johnson Okojie shed tears as she buries her mum (photos)

Nollywood Producer, Emem Isong is now into clothing business

How DBanj’s son drowned in a pool while he was in USA; How a fan warned him about the pool few weeks ago.

Outrage after president labels God as ‘Stupid’ and ‘Son of a b*tch’.

OAP Lolo replies follower who criticized her outfit to an event.

Nigerian woman defends DBanj’s wife, says she should not be blamed over son’s death

Photos of the cake Russians sculptured in the likeness of Lionel Messi for his birthday

“Perpetrators of Plateau attack will be brought to Justice” – President Buhari.

DBanj may face Legal punishment for death of his son

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *