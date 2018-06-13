Poachers Nabbed Red-handed While Roasting Killed Animals At A Park In Cross River (Photos)

The poachers were nabbed

It has been reported that a national park in Ekuri community in Cross River state has recorded numerous successes in the fight against poachers in the area as many have been arrested.

Local reports show that the rangers at the park recently apprehended a group of poachers who have been hunting down animals freely and killing them in a neglected part of the park.

They were caught red-handed while they were roasting the slain animals in the bush.

They were later arrested and placed in handcuffs before being handed over to the police.

