Local News

Poachers Nabbed Red-handed While Roasting Killed Animals At A Park In Cross River (Photos)

 

The poachers were nabbed

It has been reported that a national park in Ekuri community in Cross River state has recorded numerous successes in the fight against poachers in the area as many have been arrested.

Local reports show that the rangers at the park recently apprehended a group of poachers who have been hunting down animals freely and killing them in a neglected part of the park.

They were caught red-handed while they were roasting the slain animals in the bush.

They were later arrested and placed in handcuffs before being handed over to the police.

They were caught roasting meat

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

#BBNaija: BamBam Returns To Secondary School (Photo)

Check Out The Super Eagles’ Customized Locker Room At The Russia 2018 World Cup (Photos)

Photo Of Oyinbo Man Who Allegedly Killed Nigerian Singer, Alizee In Court Today

Meet The Man Who Designed Super Eagles Award-winning Traditional Wear To The World Cup

7 Reasons Why Married Men Sleep With Their Housemaids

High Court Sentences Four Men To Death By Hanging Or Firing Squad…Find Out Their Crimes

Photo Of Young Man Who Chopped Off His Best Friend’s Head During A Fight In Lagos

Fayose Fires Two Board Chairmen

Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize Over Historic Singapore Summit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *