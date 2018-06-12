Entertainment, Gossip, News

Police arrests boyfriend of married woman who jumped into Lagos Lagoon

New report has emerged about the woman who parked her car on 3rd Mainland bridge in Lagos and jumped into a Lagoon.

According to Nick Sparkles, the woman who committed suicide is based in Texas in the United States and was married with 3 kids..

It was alleged that her husband Tunde works or used to work with Access Bank in Lagos.

The wife allegedly got involved with another guy in Nigeria and they both got involved in series of adulterous activities. Her lover, an older guy as well swindled or collected over N10m from her.

She went to arrest him only for him to publish nude pictures of them together in order to prove his innocence to the Police that whatever happened between both of them was consensual, that he’s not a fraudster as claimed by the married woman.

The blackmail from the man got to her husband and this compelled the husband to conduct a DNA test on all his 3 children which later turned out that they are not all his kids after all.

(See pictures of her husband & kids here)

Those kids belong to someone else. On Saturday, 9th of June, 2018, the woman drove her truck to the bridge, parked her SUV van on the 3rd Mainland Bridge and jumped inside the lagoon on a suicide mission which is a resultant effect of the blackmail.

An update on the report reveals that her lover who duped her of N10 Million and released her Unclad pictures is currently in the hospital under police custody (as seen in the video below).

He is said to have suffered from shock, upon hearing what had happened as a result of his illicit affair.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage share passionate kiss in a club in Ghana (Video)

Churchill squatted in my house after our wedding – Tonto Dikeh

Ogenyi Onazi dropped as Super Eagles’ Assistant Captain after clash with Mikel

The Truth behind the death of Lorraine Onye, who was allegedly killed by her Naval officer boyfriend in Borikiri, Port Harcourt

More photos of Super Eagles squad in their bespoke white and green attires to Russia

Actor RMD shares adorable photo with his grand kids

”Nigerian youths are intellectually aggressive, economically ambitious people” – President Buhari

President Donald Trump trolls Haters as he finally meets with North Korea Leader, Kim Jong-Un

Philandering Husband And Landlady Get Stuck While Having S*x.(Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *