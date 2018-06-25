Police promise N1m bounty to anyone with information on ‘masked lady’

A masked lady had released a video recently on social media, accusing a police inspector, Christopher Marcel, of having billions of naira in his bank accounts and also living large. In the video that went viral, the lady had called on the Inspector General of Police to investigate the source of the cop’s wealth.
However, upon police investigation, it was found out that the policeman does not own a car nor landed property in any part of Nigeria or anywhere else in the world. He is a tenant in building on Old Otta road, Oke-Odo, where he occupies a room and parlour.
As a result, the Lagos State Police Command has offered million Naira reward to anyone with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the masked woman. This information was conveyed in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer,(PPRO) Chike Oti Chief Superintendent of Police.
It reads;
“You will recall that the masked woman had in a video that went viral on the social media alleged that the police inspector owns a property worth over two hundred and fifty million (N250million) at No. 27 Remi Fani-Kayode Street GRA, Ikeja, uses exotic cars with customised vehicle licence plate titled “MCON” and worth over N2billion in cash and assets”.
“The allegations caught the attention of the Inspector General of Police who ordered an investigation into the allegation the source not -withstanding.” It was learnt that the investigation into the matter was painstakingly carried out. At the end of the probe, it was discovered that the allegations were not only false and misleading but a calculated attempt to malign the good name of a hardworking police officer and embarrass the police authorities.
To this end, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos , Edgal Imohimi said the police is counting on the already established goodwill of Lagosians and indeed that of good Nigerians in getting credible information that would lead to the arrest of the masked woman.