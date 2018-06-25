Police promise N1m bounty to anyone with information on ‘masked lady’

A masked lady had released a video recently on social media, accusing a police inspector, Christopher Marcel, of having billions of naira in his bank accounts and also living large. In the video that went viral, the lady had called on the Inspector General of Police to investigate the source of the cop’s wealth.

However, upon police investigation, it was found out that the policeman does not own a car nor landed property in any part of Nigeria or anywhere else in the world. He is a tenant in building on Old Otta road, Oke-Odo, where he occupies a room and parlour.

As a result, the Lagos State Police Command has offered million Naira reward to anyone with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the masked woman. This information was conveyed in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer,(PPRO) Chike Oti Chief Superintendent of Police.

It reads;