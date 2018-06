A police officer

The Police Service Commission, PSC, has approved the promotion of 3,665 senior Police officers.

The promotion was one of the high points of the Commission’s 28 Plenary Meeting which ended in Abuja on Friday, June 8th 2018.

The Plenary Meeting was the last official function of the Sir. Dr. Mike Mbama Okiro PSC Board whose tenure came to an end on Monday, June 11th, 2018.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria