Polytechnic Rector Arrested For Allegedly Forging PhD Certificate

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it has arrested a polytechnic rector over alleged forgery of a doctorate degree certificate.

Spokesperson of the commission, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, said this in a statement on Monday,

Okoduwa identified the suspect as Olaolu Olugbenga, Rector of Igbajo Polytechnic, Igbajo, Osun, who was also a former Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor of Oduduwa University in Ogun.

She said that preliminary investigations conducted by ICPC operatives on a petition revealed that Olugbenga was actually working with a suspected fake PhD certificate purportedly from the University of Ibadan.

During interrogation at the Ibadan office of the commission where he is being held, the suspect insisted in his statement that the certificate was genuine, according to Okoduwa.

She said that the action, if proved, violates Section 465 of the Criminal Code and Section 25 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 respectively.

“Further action in accordance with the laws will be taken at the conclusion of investigation,’’ she said.


