Nollywood comic actor, Omotayo Amokade popularly known as Ijebuu shared a video online saying he narrowly escaped death at an unknown hotel after the air conditioning unit in his room caught fire.

Sharing the video on his IG, he wrote ; ‘just escape death now. Ko si Iku lojuwa atike lakun! Glory be to God almighty for saving my life. I will not die but to live and declare the work of God. Thank you Jesus’.

Video below ;

