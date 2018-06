Portugal have crashed out of the World Cup, after a 2 goals to 1 defeat from the Uruguayans.

Edison Cavani took the lead for Uruguary in the 7th minute.. and Pepe scored an equalizer for Portugal in the 55th minute.

Edison Cavani, apparently, showed they were the better side after netting another goal in the 62nd minute.

Portugal apparently, had more possession.. They played a 67% ball possession against Uruguay’s 33%.

Ronaldo received a Yellow Card at the 93rd minute.

