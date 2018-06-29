Metro News, Trending

Prayer is not the key: Nigerians react to ‘pray for Nigeria’ response whenever tragedy occurs

 

Following an explosion of a fully-loaded 33,000-litre fuel tanker on Otedola Bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, killing many people and razing about 67 vehicle, some Nigerians are saying prayers is no longer the key.

They argued that many countries that have been able to get up from nothing and become a world force to reckon with, didn’t do it with prayers alone but delibrate hard work.

They took to Twitter to vent about all the wrong things happening in Nigeria at the moment, saying we need more that prayers.

See what  people had to say


