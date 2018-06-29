Prayer is not the key: Nigerians react to ‘pray for Nigeria’ response whenever tragedy occurs

Following an explosion of a fully-loaded 33,000-litre fuel tanker on Otedola Bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, killing many people and razing about 67 vehicle, some Nigerians are saying prayers is no longer the key.

They argued that many countries that have been able to get up from nothing and become a world force to reckon with, didn’t do it with prayers alone but delibrate hard work.

They took to Twitter to vent about all the wrong things happening in Nigeria at the moment, saying we need more that prayers.

See what people had to say

I’m Gonna Say it Again God listens to Prayer and Effort…We’ve been Praying for Nigeria for too long we Need Actions..This is too sad man. — PATORANKING (@patorankingfire) June 29, 2018

.@NGRPresident and people of Nigeria should STOP PRAYING for Nigeria and start WORKING for Nigeria. The Culture of PRAYING for everything that is HUMANLY doable is actually a CURSE. Functional societies WORK more than they PRAY, Leaders and followers are DOERS not PRAYER WARRIORS — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) June 28, 2018

Nigeria don't need prayers. We've been praying since 1960 yet we're among the most terrible of all nations. It's not prayers that made China, Russia, France, US, Malaysia etc who they're economically, politically & technologically today. Don't tell me to pray for Nigeria again. — BILLION (@BillionTwiTs) June 29, 2018

Nigerians have prayed enough. The reason why you elected us is to solve your problems. Nigeria needs more work than prayers. Our nation needs leaders who solve problems and not engage in blame games. — Governor Dankwambo (@HEDankwambo) June 29, 2018

Did Buhari pray before unleashing his army to kill 347 Shiite men, women, children and infants on December 12 2015? So why suddenly turn into a prayer warrior when his own kinsmen are threatening Nigeria’s national security? Why is he saying there’s nothing he can do except pray? — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 28, 2018

Prayer alone will not save Nigeria. The people of Nigeria need to start holding their government accountable. The infrastructure is abysmal, prayer will not build. — Tops (@SincerelyTops) June 29, 2018

Every body is shouting PRAY FOR NIGERIA. Are we ok or something? are we not seeing the amount of DANGOTE trucks with other trucks parked on EKO BRIDGE is it when the bridge collapses on people we will start shouting pray for Nigeria again NONSENSE? DOES PRAYER MOVE TRUCKS NOW? — Banke (@bankemusic) June 29, 2018