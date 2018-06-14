Premier League Fixtures 2018/19 Revealed: Arsenal To Face Manchester City On Opening Day

Manchester City will get the defence of their Premier League title under way against Arsenal in a fascinating opening-day showdown.

The fixtures for the 2018-19 season were released on Thursday Morning, with Pep Guardiola’s side in action at the Emirates Stadium in Week 1. For new Arsenal boss Unai Emery

And it doesn’t get much easier after that either, with Unai Emery’s next game away to Chelsea.

Rivals Manchester United take on Leicester City at Old Trafford in their opener. Tottenham and Liverpool take on Newcastle United and West Ham United, respectively, while Chelsea are away at Huddersfield Town

Here are the Round 1 fixtures in full:

Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Bournemouth vs. Cardiff City

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Town vs. Chelsea

Liverpool vs. West Ham United

Manchester United vs. Leicester City

Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton vs. Burnley

Watford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Everton