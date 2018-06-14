Sports

Premier League Fixtures 2018/19 Revealed: Arsenal To Face Manchester City On Opening Day

Manchester City will get the defence of their Premier League title under way against Arsenal in a fascinating opening-day showdown.

The fixtures for the 2018-19 season were released on Thursday Morning, with Pep Guardiola’s side in action at the Emirates Stadium in Week 1. For new Arsenal boss Unai Emery

And it doesn’t get much easier after that either, with Unai Emery’s next game away to Chelsea.

Rivals Manchester United take on Leicester City at Old Trafford in their opener. Tottenham and Liverpool take on Newcastle United and West Ham United, respectively, while Chelsea are away at Huddersfield Town

Here are the Round 1 fixtures in full:

Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Bournemouth vs. Cardiff City

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Town vs. Chelsea

Liverpool vs. West Ham United

Manchester United vs. Leicester City

Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton vs. Burnley

Watford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Everton


You may also like

What International Experts Think of Nigeria’s World Cup Chances

World Cup 2018 begins in Russia

Anthony Martial To Leave Manchester United This Summer

“Eagles don land!” – Super Eagles locker room in Russia customized in Pidgin-English. (Photos)

Wizkid Set To Perform At 2018 World Cup Opening Ceremony

Manchester United named World’s Richest Club ahead of Madrid, Barca

World Cup: Spain Sack Manager Two Days Before First Match

Canada, US & Mexico to host 2026 World Cup

Super Eagles brings home “best fashion team” award from Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *