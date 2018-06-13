Presidency Reveals When Buhari Will Sign 2018 Budget

The Presidency has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the 2018 Appropriation Bill into law next week.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, stated this to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

“The budget will be signed next week. We will give you the specific date when it is confirmed,” Adesina said.

The presidential spokesman spoke after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by the President.

He however did not give details of the specific day and time the document will be signed next week. He said the details would be made available later.

The National Assembly had passed the budget on May 16, after nearly seven months after the president submitted the proposals to the lawmaker.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, announced that FEC had approved the payment of N500 million to the lawyers that worked for the government to reach a settlement of N330 billion with Communication giant, MTN Nigeria Limited.

Mr Malami also announced that $320 million had been repatriated back to the country after Mr Buhari reached an agreement with the government of Switzerland during a trip to Washington DC last December.

