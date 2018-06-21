Entertainment, Gossip, News

President Buhari breaks down in tears over Azare market fire in Bauchi

President Buhari was moved to tears by the devastation caused by the fire incident that gutted no fewer than 750 shops in the central market in Azare, Bauchi state.

The President, who is currently on a visit to the state said he was in Azare to see things for himself and assess the damages suffered by traders in the area.

Buhari said:

“I am here to personally sympathise with traders in Azare in the aftermath of the unfortunate fire incident in the market last week,”

Muhammadu Buhari noted that the fire incident was a natural disaster, and expressed federal government’s sympathy for the victims.

He assured that the federal government will critically look into the matter through NEMA with a view to assisting the victims. Buhari added;

“Federal Government is committed to economic development and the market fire disaster is a great setback to our genuine commitment to economic recovery.”

Buhari had visited the scene of the fire disaster to personally ascertain the level of damages done to the market.

Speaking earlier, Governor Abubakar and Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Faruk respectively described President Buhari’s visit as timely.

According to them, the president’s visit demonstrates his concern to citizenry of the state especially victims of fire disaster in Azare market. The Emir said;

“We crave the indulgence of President Buhari to redouble federal government’s efforts to get rid of criminals along Azare -Potiskum road as activities of armed robbers is now a serious concern.”

