President Buhari congratulates Super Eagles over Iceland victory

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles on their 2-0 victory over the national team of Iceland in their second match at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The President expressed delight at the confidence, discipline, team-work and indomitable spirit displayed by the young Nigerian players.

President Buhari urged them not to limit themselves but sustain the current winning momentum by going all out against their last group opponent, Argentina, next week.

“I am confident that if our players believe in themselves, they can qualify out of their difficult group and even go very far in the tournament,” President said, according Media Adviser, Femi Adesina.

“With determination, nothing is impossible,” Buhari added.

The President urged all Nigerians to continue to rally round the Nigerian ambassadors with their prayers and other forms of support.


