Entertainment, Gossip, News

President Buhari to attend African Union Assembly in Mauritania

President Buhari is to attend the 31st Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Nouakchott, Mauritania, from June 30 to July 2.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said President Buhari in his capacity as the leader of the AU theme of the year: “Winning the Fight against Corruption, A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation”, would make introductory remarks and presentation on the theme.

According to him, on the margins of the AU Summit, President Buhari and other African leaders will take part in an interactive session with President Emmanuel Macron of France. He said the session would deliberate on Financing AU-led Peace Support Operations authorized by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“Dominant issues affecting the continent such as peace and security, HIV/AIDS, regional cooperation, climate change will engage the attention of the African leaders during the Summit,’’ he said.

The presidential aide further stated that the Nigerian leader would also hold series of high-level bilateral sessions on issues of shared common interests to the country, Africa and the world. He also revealed that Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, his counterpart in Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, and other top government officials will be on the President’s entourage.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Ifu Ennada blasts troll for saying Alex brought her misfortune

FIFA’s Prize for Super Eagles performance at the 2018 World Cup Tournament revealed

The Current Most Influential People On The Internet Have Been Named

‘No actress wants to kiss me in movies because of my big eyes’ – Actor Yaw Adu

Actress, Yetunde Akilapa arrested for stealing

Lagos tanker Explosion : Man claims he saw the corpse of missing 3-year-old boy

Davido Calls Chioma His Boss As He Shared Pictures Of Her Flaunting Her Cleavage

Jaiye Kuti In Tears As She Mourns The Victims Of Berger Explosion

Pastor behind viral audio warning Nigerians against impending disasters unmasked (video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *