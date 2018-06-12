President Donald Trump trolls Haters as he finally meets with North Korea Leader, Kim Jong-Un

US President, Donald Trump is holding a history-making summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un in Singapore where he has said ‘it’s an honor’ that he expects will blossom into ‘a terrific relationship’ with the longtime U.S. antagonist.

He also told reporters after a working lunch that he had a ‘really fantastic meeting’ with Kim and that he believes was ‘really, very positive.

Trump said ;

I think, better than anybody could have expected, top of the line, really good. We’re going right now for a signing’.

Trump and Kim began the summit with a hearty handshake, exchanging pleasantries for the cameras and meeting one-on-one for 38 minutes with only translators present while the world watched with anticipation as the first-ever meeting between a U.S. president and a North Korean leader unfolded.

The U.S. president said they would be ‘signing’ an unspecified document at the conclusion of the summit..

Leave a Comment…

comments