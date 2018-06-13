Local News

Prison Bound: Another Ex-Nigerian Governor Convicted Of Fraud

Few weeks after a former Taraba governor, Jolly Nyame, was jailed 14 years for fraud, the Abuja High Court has found former Plateau State governor, Joshua Dariye, guilty of fraud.
 

Joshua Dariye

A former Plateau State governor, Joshua Dariye, who was charged for allegedly diverting N1.161.9 billion while he served as governor by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has been guilty of fraud.

He was brought to the Federal High Court Abuja on a 23-count charge for the alleged offence by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in 2007.

Although Dariye’s lawyer, Kanu Agabi, questioned the authenticity of evidence adduced in court against his client, the court said the evidences clearly indicate a case of diversion.

The judge, Adebukola Banjoko, found him guilty of diverting funds to the Peoples Democratic Party in the state among other groups.

Mrs Banjoko who was still reading the judgement at the time of this report found Dariye guilty of counts 1, 2, 4, and 7.

The counts relate to the diversion of N80 million to the PDP, N100 million to a company, Marine flow and other sums through the All State Bank.

The same judge jailed Mr Nyame.

